Sun setting on Stuart Park skating season

Popular Kelowna outdoor skating rink will close for the season this week

The Stuart Park skating rink will close for the season this week. - Image: Alistair Waters The Stuart Park skating rink will close for the season this week. - Image: Alistair Waters

It’s time to take the final few laps around the Stuart Park ice rink as outdoor skating at Stuart Park will end at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

“Skating season was able to extend into March this year due to cooler temperatures, which isn’t always the case,” said Steve Fagan, arenas and stadiums supervisor. “With milder weather conditions forecasted for the remainder of the week, the ice surface can’t be maintained.”

The adjacent fire pit will also be turned off until the next skating season.

Fortunately, Stuart Park will remain a hub of activity throughout the year. In the summer months, Dancing in the Park runs on Wednesday evenings and skating enthusiasts can look forward to the return of Retro Roller Night.

For more information about Active Living and Culture programs and facilities, including public skating times at other ice rinks, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.