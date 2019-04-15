At least two vehicles were involved in an incident that left one flipped over in the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street and the other colliding with a light post. (Sydney Morton - Capital News)

Sunday vehicle rollover at intersection caused by running red light

All four people involved taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

A rollover at the intersection of Cadder and Ethel Street Sunday afternoon that brought traffic to a standstill is under investigation by Kelowna RCMP.

Investigators believe that the driver of the Pontiac van that ended up on its side in the middle of Ethel Street failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

She has since been issued a fine and sustained non-life threatening injures and was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, a new driver, that was driven into a pole has also been fined for driving contrary to her driver’s licence restrictions for allegedly having too many passengers in her car. All three occupants were also taken to the hospital.

Sunday vehicle rollover at intersection caused by running red light

All four people involved taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

