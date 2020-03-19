(File)

Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

Spring has sprung in the Okanagan.

Though our calendars may be a little late to the punch — meteorologically speaking.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said he rung spring in on March 1, alongside most weather agencies. What people are celebrating now is the spring equinox, which Lundquist said falls within spring but does not mark its beginning.

“It is a milestone in the sense that the days are becoming longer than the nights,” he said. “It’s the astronomical time, within springtime, that the sun crosses the equator.”

Regardless of when spring begins, days of sunny weather are certainly telling us that it’s already here.

Lundquist said “very seasonal” temperatures are expected through the next bit in the Okanagan.

But seasonal still means a mix of sun, cloud and even possibly some snow.

“It doesn’t usually stick,” he said.

Through the weekend, Lundquist said the sun should stick around, but come Monday and Tuesday there’s a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.
Next story
Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

Just Posted

Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home

Police are looking for more information about the incident

“We will survive the best we can”: Okanagan wineries report sales decline due to COVID-19

At least two Okanagan wineries have reported a decline in restaurant sales

Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

RDCO closes Kelowna office, will continue essential services

The office will be closed to the public at 1 p.m. today

Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

“Our grocery store will be receiving regular shipments.”

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

Shuswap shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter looks at increasing the number of months it’s open

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Most Read