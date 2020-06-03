The water quality advisory for the Sunnyside/Pritchard system has been upgraded to a boil water advisory. (Stock photo)

Sunnyside/Pritchard system water quality advisory raised to boil water notice

The change comes due to increased turbidity near the system’s intake in Okanagan Lake

The City of West Kelowna announced it is upgrading its water quality advisory to a boil water notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard system, effective immediately.

City staff said the change was in consultation with Interior Health and comes after increased turbidity near the system’s intake in Okanagan Lake.

Under the boil water notice, all users must bring water to a rolling boil for a minute or more or seek an alternative water source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe water source is available at a filling station on Shannon Lake and Asquith Road. The water is free throughout the duration of the boil water notice. The city is asking residents to bring clean bottles for filling.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

To determine if you are in the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system, visit the city’s water quality map here.

