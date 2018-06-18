SunRype puts stamp on Okanagan Marathon

The Kelowna-based company takes over title sponsorship of the annual October run and festival

SunRype has assumed the role of title sponsor for the annual Okanagan Marathon.

The Kelowna-based food and beverage manufacturer has been a part of race day action for several years providing juice, fruit bars and snacks to runners post race.

The SunRype Okanagan Marathon is one of Canada’s flatter and faster courses and takes place Oct. 6 and 7.

Barb Broder, SunRype Communications Manager, says the new partnership is well aligned with SunRype’s mission.

“Our goal is to help people live healthier lives, and the SunRype Okanagan Marathon is a great example of how we can bring that vision to life, right in our own backyard.”

SunRype has deep roots in the Okanagan Valley, and was established in Kelowna in 1946. Broder adds, “It’s fitting that we are now partnering with a community event that shares our values, and becoming a bigger part of this longstanding local event is really exciting.”

Event Director, Tom Keogh says partnering with SunRype will elevate the event and ensure its continued success for years to come.

“We’re delighted to bring SunRype on board as our title sponsor and are looking forward to the opportunity to build more awareness of our event that has been a staple road race in the community for over twenty years.”

The SunRype Okanagan Marathon brings thousands of runners out during Thanksgiving weekend. Also known as a family fitness and lifestyle weekend, the event attracts many seasonal and recreational runners and boasts five races from the ABC Kids Fun 1km run to the 42.2km marathon. Racers can also take part in three other events including a 5km, 10km and Half Marathon. Everyone will enjoy scenic views along Lake Okanagan on a fast course certified as a Boston Marathon qualifying race with a festive atmosphere the whole family can enjoy.

For more information about the SunRype Okanagan Marathon, please visit: www.okanaganmarathon.ca

