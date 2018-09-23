Sunshine ahead for Kelowna

Your weekly forecast shows that the sun will shine again on Tuesday

It looks like fall is being met by sunshine and warm temperatures in Kelowna.

Sunday and Monday will be overcast with clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers and will leave until returning over the weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud will loom over the skies on Monday and 30 kilometre an hour wind will come up from the northwest near noon to rustle up the leaves.

Don’t dive into the pile of sweaters waiting for you in your closet though. Uninterrupted sunshine will beam it’s warm 20 ºC rays down on the city from Tuesday until Thursday.

Beat the crowds and head over to the pumpkin patch a little early to get that perfect carving pumpkin and take a fall family photo.

