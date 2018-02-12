Sunshine and fun for this Family Day in the Central Okanagan

If you’re not bundled up and heading outside to enjoy the sun, it’s time to get moving.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny, albeit chilly day. The Central Okanagan is expected to see few clouds today, with temperatures ranging from -11 C to -5 C. By Tuesday, however, the clouds should roll in, bringing with them periods of snow which won’t go away until Thursday.

If that is offering the impetus needed to get going, here are some potential Family Day activities.

Kelowna

In Rutland, the Family Y will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, there will be a public swim, face painting, crafts, a rock climbing wall, a bouncy castle, family bingo, floor hockey and a barbecue. There will also be family yoga at 10 a.m. and family zumba at 4 p.m. The downtown Y will also be open those hours.

The H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre also will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during which time there will be a public swim.

Family Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery will include various art activities, tours, hot chocolate and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $5 per person.

A family fun day will be held at the Capital News Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Zorb soccer, games and free skating. There will also be speedskating, figure skating and sledge hockey demonstrations by the Kelowna Speed Skating Club and Kelowna Skating Club.

West Kelowna

There is a Family Swim Day, noon to 4 p.m. at Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, 3727 Old Okanagan Highway. It costs $5/family

The Super Hero and Princess Skate to Fight Cancer takes place 10 a.m. to noon at Royal LePage Place. Entry is by donation; bring your family out to a magical skate in support of Pediatric Cancer Research, enjoy music and fabulous door prizes, and dress up as your favourite princess or super hero.

A Free Family Day Dance Party; fun for all ages; enjoy the music of DJ Krucial K, fun party games and complimentary refreshments; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road, no admission.

Lake Country

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Experience a summer campfire complete with songs & storytelling on Family Day at the Lake Country Art Gallery. Attend at 11 am or 1 pm, campfire experience will be one hour and is absolutely free for all ages to enjoy.

