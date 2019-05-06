Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

With the exception of a chance of showers overnight Monday Environment Canada is calling for summer-like conditions throughout this week throughout much of the Okanagan.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 22C and a low of eight and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The rest of the week they are calling for nothing but sunshine with the thermometer reaching a high of 28 on Friday.

Lows for the week will hover around the 10 and 11 mark after Monday.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian plane’s fiery emergency landing
Next story
Apartment fire in Kelowna caused by air conditioner

Just Posted

Grass Fire in Peachland almost out

Fire crews responded quickly to grass fire on McKinnon Road

Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildfire risk reduction grants in Kamloops Fire Centre

Eden, Kelowna’s next condo community opens sales

Eden has been designed to link school, church and home

Kelowna dad wins ‘Canadian Dad Blogger of the Year’

Dale Allen Berg wins inaugural award for blogging about struggles with MS diagnosis, Rett syndrome

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Disturbing complaints about RCMP cells lead to call for oversight

Ombudsperson gets complaints of strip search, lack of hygiene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildfire risk reduction grants in Kamloops Fire Centre

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Proposed Summerland cannabis location meets existing regulations

Proponents of new business have purchased building and are making renovations for retail store

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Most Read