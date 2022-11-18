Super 8 Motel expansion plans check in with Kelowna council

A new five-storey, 48-room building planned for next to existing motel on Hwy 97

Expansion plans for the Super 8 Motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue will be in front of city council on Nov. 21.

Developers want to build a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62 rooms. The new building would include a spa and pool.

A portion of the existing property would need to be rezoned to make way for the expansion.

Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.

City staff is recommending support for the project.

