Super 8 Motel expansion plans check in with Kelowna council

Expansion plans for the Super 8 Motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue will be in front of city council on Nov. 21.
Developers want to build a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62 rooms. The new building would include a spa and pool.
A portion of the existing property would need to be rezoned to make way for the expansion.
Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.
City staff is recommending support for the project.
