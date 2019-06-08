A GoFundMe was started after the death of Kelowna DJ Braeden Souter (Dr. Brae). Photo: GoFundMe

Support flows in after death of young Kelowna DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Braeden Souter, a local DJ by the name of Dr. Brae, died earlier this week.

Messages were left on Dr. Brae’s Facebook and other social media commenting on how much the artist will be missed and a GoFundMe page has been set up for Souter’s family.

“We ask now that we come together and contribute in whatever way we can. During this difficult time, what better way to heal than to be surrounded by Dr Brae’s beautiful people. He collected only the sparkly ones, if you knew him consider yourself so incredibly lucky,” says the page.

READ MORE: ‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Souter had a substantial local following on his Facebook page and Soundcloud, and played local shows throughout the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and on the Island.

In just over 12 hours, Souter’s GoFundMe has raised over $2,000.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna-Lake Country MP shares sentiments from 75 year D-Day anniversary in Normandy
Next story
Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Just Posted

Domesticated pigeon at Kelowna SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Falcons look for revenge against the Ridgefield Raptors Saturday night

Support flows in after death of young Kelowna DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

The Okanagan Grizzly Games kick off Saturday morning

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Letter: Frustrated by delay in retail pot shop openings

To the editor: As an observer only, I am astounded at the… Continue reading

Letter: Liberals applauded for NAFTA deal

To the editor: One of the great achievements of the Liberal federal… Continue reading

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Most Read