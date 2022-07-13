Cars enter the drive-thru at Tim Hortons on Camp Day at on Highway 97 between Leckie and Banks (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Support Tim Hortons Camp Day in Kelowna

All proceeds from coffee sales helps sends underprivileged children to camp

Today is Tim Hortons Camp Day!

When you buy a coffee, iced coffee, a bracelet or socks today from any location, 100 per cent of the proceeds support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which sends underprivileged kids to camps to create memories to last a lifetime.

In the 30-year history of Camp Day, more than $225 million has been raised to support more than 300,000 children between the ages of 12-16.

There are 20 Tim Hortons locations throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country.

