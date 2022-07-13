Support Tim Hortons Camp Day in Kelowna

Today is Tim Hortons Camp Day!
When you buy a coffee, iced coffee, a bracelet or socks today from any location, 100 per cent of the proceeds support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which sends underprivileged kids to camps to create memories to last a lifetime.
In the 30-year history of Camp Day, more than $225 million has been raised to support more than 300,000 children between the ages of 12-16.
There are 20 Tim Hortons locations throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
