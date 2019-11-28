The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The Supreme Court of Canada says a Quebec naturopath is not guilty of manslaughter or criminal negligence in the death of an elderly man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court declines to hear extradition appeal in cyber abuse case

Case arose in January 2012, when someone had a webcam chat with a 17-year old girl in Virginia Beach, Va

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Ontario medical student facing extradition on child-exploitation charges.

Marco (Mark) Viscomi is wanted by U.S. authorities for allegedly forcing two American teenage sisters to engage in sexual acts while he watched via Skype.

The case arose in January 2012, when someone had a webcam chat with a 17-year old girl in Virginia Beach, Va.

According to court documents, the person allegedly used threats to force the girl to expose her breasts, and then to engage in explicit sexual and sexually violent activities with her 13-year-old sister.

American police tracked the communications through the internet protocol address and information from a service provider to a home in Stouffville, Ont., north of Toronto.

Police in Ontario arrested and charged Viscomi, but the Canadian charges were later withdrawn in favour of extradition proceedings to the U.S. following a request from American authorities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday
Next story
Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party

Just Posted

Heath House commits to cleaning up garbage around Rutland

Residents and staff collect garbage in the Leathead area

Kelowna Mayor says moving homeless camps not an easy decision

The new camps in the north end of the city were created for residents living rough on Leon Avenue

Third annual Indigenous cannabis conference underway in Kelowna

First Nation leaders are discussing how cannabis can bring economic benefits to their communities

GoFundMe campaign launched against City of Kelowna amidst homeless crisis

The campaign is looking for $50,000 to take the city to court

Okanagan charities ready to celebrate Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and after Black Friday and Cyper Monday

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

Morning start: What was the lowest natural temperature ever recorded?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather and video for Nov. 28

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Okanagan Glee Club champions will rock you

Bohemian Rhapsody puts Queen hits on stage

Most Read