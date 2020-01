Judges decides whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

Four new storage tanks have been constructed at Trans Mountain’s Edmonton terminal to prepare for opening of the oil pipeline expansion from Alberta to Westridge Terminal in Burnaby B.C. (Trans Mountain)

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an attempt by British Columbia to assert authority over what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta.

The threat that B.C. would refuse permission for heavy oil to move through a pipeline to the Pacific coast is what prompted Kinder Morgan Canada to give up on the project and sell it to the federal government for $4.5 billion.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

