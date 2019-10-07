While cock fighting is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, India, that is not the case in Canada. BC SPCA executed a warrant at a Surrey property Saturday on suspicion of animal fighting. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

The BC SPCA is investigating a Cloverdale property in connection with suspected cock fighting, officials have confirmed.

Spokesperson Melissa Shaw said a search warrant was executed Saturday (Oct.5) on a property near 166 Street and 50 Avenue.

“The warrant was obtained as there was suspicion that an offence under (two sections) of the Criminal Code that deals with animal fighting, more specifically in this case, cock fighting,” Shaw told Peace Arch News by email Monday.

Shaw said the two Criminal Code sections (445.1(1)(b) and 447) have recently been expanded “to include it being an offence to aid, assist, promote, arrange, receive money for, or take part in the fighting or baiting of birds.”

The section also makes it an offence to train, transport or breed birds for the purpose of fighting or baiting birds, she added.

Sec. 447 “continues to make it an offence to build, make or maintain, keep or allow an arena for the purpose of animal fighting on a property a person owns or occupies.”

Shaw said no birds were seized during the search-warrant execution, “but we did seize evidence from the property and are currently processing this to determine if an offence has been committed.”

It is too early to identify individuals or any recommended charges, she added.

Previous story
Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer
Next story
Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Just Posted

Okanagan resident reflects on photography contest win

Curtis Zutz beat out hundred of candidates in the BC SPCA contest

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Theory of a Deadman coming to Kelowna Community Theatre

They will be performing at the venue on Monday, February 3

MADD hosts a candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The annual vigil took place at the Parkinsons Recreation Centre in Kelowna

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Tours will examine Anglican Cemetery in Summerland

Since 1908, pioneer families in community have been buried in cemetery

Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Pharmacy staff almost didn’t believe all the extra zeros

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

Update: Train and SUV collide in Shuswap, driver flees

According to CP Rail, the crew of the train was not injured.

Most Read