Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing due to anti-mandate protest

The “3rd Lower Mainland Freedom Convoy” arrived in South Surrey Saturday (Feb. 12) after starting in Chilliwack earlier in the morning. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP has shut down access to the Pacific Highway border crossing in response to a vaccine-mandate protest that started Saturday and continued into Sunday.

In an updated provided by RCMP Sunday morning, police said the public can expect to see continued traffic congestion and road closures in the Highway 15 (176 Street) and 8 Avenue area.

“At this time, the border crossing is closed to the public and Surrey RCMP is advising drivers and pedestrians to stay away from the area and use an alternate border crossing,” RCMP said in the release.

Police said there is no access to 176 Street (Highway 15) from 8 Avenue. Police also note that 0 Avenue is blocked at 184 Street to westbound traffic. In addition, 172 Street is blocked at 8 Avenue to southbound traffic.

Police are working with area residents to keep the neighbourhood near the border to local traffic only.

“While the majority of protesters dissipated yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, a small group remained overnight. Police continue to monitor the situation alongside our provincial and federal RCMP partners as well as the Canada Border Services Agency,” RCMP said.

“In regards to yesterday’s protest – while mainly peaceful, the actions of those who breached police barricades are under investigation. Police will be following up based on the evidence obtained at the time of the incident.”

Police encourage the public to check for road closure information on drivebc.ca.

