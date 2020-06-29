Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were on-scene in front of Diner on Six on Highway 6 at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Bear spray, attempted robbery and vehicle thefts linked to three men arrested Sunday

A four-day crime spree was put to a stop after Vernon police arrested three suspects from the Lower Mainland.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received several 911 calls early Sunday morning, June 28, linked to a group of men allegedly spraying individuals with bear spray before robbing them and attempting to steal their vehicles throughout the city of Vernon.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area of Silver Star Road and Pleasant Valley Road as officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

“A spike belt was deployed by officers in attempt to disable the vehicle,” media relations officer Const. Kelly Brett said. “However, the vehicle avoided the road block by driving off the road.”

The vehicle escaped through properties located on the south side of Silver Star Road and sped away heading westbound.

Const. Brett said officers pursued the vehicle and three men were taken into custody without injury.

Early investigation links the Surrey trio to more than 19 crimes over a four-day period, according to the General Investigation Section.

If you were a witness to the unfolding event that took place on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171 and reference file number 2020-11278.

