Survey on City of Kelowna-owned launch docks closing soon

Results will help guide creation of 15-year plan for operating and maintaining launches

Public input on the City of Kelowna’s 15-year plan for boat launch management ends April 3.

“The city’s boat launches are busy, and we want to ensure fair access for all users while finding equitable ways to manage and operate them beyond taxation,” said Johannes Saufferer, real estate department manager. “We need to start thinking about boat launches in the long-term and creating a management plan will help us get there.”

Residents and boat launch users can fill out the survey on funding and investment decisions, their usage, and how the city should approach their management. Survey results will help guide the creation of a 15-year plan for operating, maintaining, and enhancing city-owned boat launches. The survey can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

