A store in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue was victim to an armed robbery Thursday, Jan. 16. (Google Maps image)

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

A downtown Vernon employee was injured during an armed robbery in the middle of the day last week.

A man in 60s was arrested following the attempted robbery in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Police responded to a report of a man with a weapon, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Employees were working in the rear of the business when the suspect entered and approached one of the employees. The suspect grabbed an employee and a scuffle ensued between the two. The employee was able to disarm the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

“Our front line officers arrived on scene within minutes of the 9-11 call,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The suspect was arrested without further incident.”

The employee sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A witness who entered the store shortly after the incident said the employees were all very shaken up.

“The crime downtown has gotten so bad, I’m scared to go anywhere,” the witness told The Morning Star.

A 63-year-old Coldstream man is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

