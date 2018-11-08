Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

RCMP released the name of the suspect in a set of explosions in Sherwood Park on Thursday as 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky.

Police first responded to reports of an explosion in a community centre parkade, east of Edmonton, on Tuesday evening. Kosolowsky was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at about 6:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, police said. It’s not clear if the injuries were self-inflicted.

A second explosion had happened about two hours earlier, in the same parkade. No one was injured in either blast.

Further investigation into the Strathcona Community Centre parkade explosions are anticipated to take several days. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) November 8, 2018

In a statement issued through police, Kosolowsky’s family said they are “shocked and devastated by the unfortunate incident,” and are working the RCMP.

“We are thankful that there were no other persons harmed in this unexpected incident. The events that occurred are totally out of character for Kane and we trust that the authorities will continue a thorough investigation to provide the answers we are all seeking,” the statement read. The family asked for privacy.

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects and the public is in no danger. Schools and core buildings in the area remain closed.

