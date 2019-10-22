Suspect in armed robbery sought by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

RCMP are investigating a reported armed robbery of a Salmon Arm financial institution. (File image)

Police are seeking a male suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred Monday in downtown Salmon Arm

Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 21, city RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a financial institution on Ross Street.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the suspect concealed his identity by wearing a balaclava and pointed a grey handgun at the clerk while demanding cash.

West said the suspect is described as a tall man with a skinny build. He was dressed in black, wearing a balaclava and sunglasses as well as black track pants with two white stripes running down the legs.

West said the suspect is believed to have fled in an easterly direction.

“Despite extensive police patrols, the suspect was not located,” said West, adding police continue to investigate, examining video from the crime scene as well as other downtown Salmon Arm locations.

Anyone with information, pictures or video that could assist investigators in identifying the suspect is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Larch Hills lighting project wins $25,000 runner-up prize in Kraft Heinz Project Play

Read more: 100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver busines

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire and Grace to play a versatile concert at Creekside Theatre
Next story
Penticton man accused of beach assault back in custody

Just Posted

Voter turnout dips in Kelowna-Lake Country

Preliminary results show turnout dropped from 70 per cent in 2015 to 68 per cent in 2019

Fire and Grace to play a versatile concert at Creekside Theatre

The concert program will include music by J.S Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla and more

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Lake Country couple scammed into buying fake gold

The couple allegedly bought the gold from a woman in a parking lot

BC wineries remain optimistic about quality of grape harvest

B.C. is home to more than 900 vineyards, including 370 licensed wineries

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Penticton man accused of beach assault back in custody

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 22, is facing new charges following an incident on Oct. 19

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

Yvonne Blomer has been selected as the Kalamalka Press Writer-in-Residence at Caetani Cultural Centre

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Most Read