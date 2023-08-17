A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)

A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)

Suspect in Salmon Arm bear spray attack charged with robbery, assault

Police say suspect threatened victim with a knife in prior incident

A man of no fixed address faces charges including robbery and assault with a weapon following an incident in Salmon Arm.

On Friday, Aug. 4, RCMP responded to a complaint of one man threatening another man with bear spray in what Staff Sgt. Scott West said was a targeted incident at 3rd Street SW and 5th Avenue SW.

“As a result of the police investigation at that time, it was determined that the two males involved have a recent history of violence between them involving weapons,” said West in an Aug. 17 media release, adding the men are known to each other and police.

West said the 28-year-old suspect had threatened the same man with a knife just days before the Aug. 4 incident.

“The suspect in this investigation was arrested shortly after the altercation on August 4 in the area of Narcisse St. NW and Fraser Ave. NW,” said West. “As a result of the arrest, the suspect was searched and a quantity of drugs in excess of the decriminalized amounts were seized from the male suspect.”

West said Crown council has approved charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, and the suspect has been remanded into custody.

Read more: Man assaulted in car while looking for someone in Salmon Arm neighbourhood

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate bear spray attack that ended in vehicle hit-and-run

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon ArmShuswap

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Large Lumby drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men
Next story
B.C. invests $48 million in new Capilano University campus in Squamish

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

A special weather statement is in affect for four major Okanagan Highways as strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast. (Environment Canada)
Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)
Body recovered from Okanagan Lake presumed to be boat captain

Lake Country Council Chambers. (Photo/District of Lake Country)
Close votes on Lake Country council allows lake resort