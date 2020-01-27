(Pixabay image)

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

A break and enter suspect is reported to have head-butted an RCMP officer during his arrest.

Chase RCMP report that on Thursday, Jan. 23, officers responded to a call regarding a break and enter in progress in Sorrento.

When officers arrived the suspect had fled, but had entered a residence before leaving and allegedly assaulted the occupants.

Police tracked down the suspect at his residence and arrested him for break and enter and assault.

“While escorting the suspect to the police vehicle, the suspect suddenly lunged forward and head butted one of the attending officers in the face, which resulted in the officer breaking a tooth and suffering a laceration to his face. The officer was treated for his injuries at Royal Inland Hospital and released,” states Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect was also examined at the Kamloops hospital for a previous medical condition. He was subsequently released on an undertaking for break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assaulting police causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in Kamloops court on March 5.


