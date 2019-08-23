(File)

Suspect restrained by bystanders after unprovoked assaults in West Kelowna

A 33-year-old Ontario man faces a number of potential charges

An Ontario man made his first appearance in court today after allegedly assaulting two people in West Kelowna earlier this week.

RCMP responded to an assault-in-progress at Rotary Dog Park on Aug. 22 at 4:12 p.m., to find that a group of bystanders had surrounded an intoxicated male being restrained by one of the alleged assault victims.

Witnesses at the scene told RCMP the altercation started as a verbal exchange and quickly escalated to a physical assault against the woman. The suspect then allegedly threw the belongings of the woman into Okanagan Lake.

“As bystanders began to gather in an effort to prevent the suspect from leaving, the victim called a family member who attended the scene and confronted the suspect to await the arrival of police,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“It is believed that the suspect proceeded to assault that family member, who then physically restrained the suspect, with the support of bystanders until police could arrive on scene.”

Both victims, a woman in her 30’s and a man in his 50’s, both from West Kelowna, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.

The suspect, a 30-year old Ontario man with no fixed address, faces a number of potential charges.

