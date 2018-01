Do you know this man? He is being sought in connection with a smelly crime in the parkade at Royal Inland Hospital.

Police are looking for a man after human feces smeared on vehicle at Kamloops hospital

– Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are on the hunt for a dung despoiler with a copromania bent after a woman’s vehicle was smeared with human feces.

The ordure offence occurred on Tuesday, Jan, 2, at 8:25 a.m. on the third level of the parkade at Royal Inland Hospital.

A woman returned to her vehicle to find the smelly substance smeared along her windshield and driver’s-side window.

According to Crime Stoppers, the woman has no idea why someone would target her in such a grotesque manner.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.