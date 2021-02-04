Suspect sought in alleged wallet theft: Kelowna Crime Stoppers

Wallet allegedly stolen out of a shopping cart, in a store on Banks Road

Crime Stoppers in Kelowna is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a theft.

The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a man’s shopping cart, while the victim was at a store on Banks Road in Kelowna on Jan. 30.

The shopper noticed his wallet was missing around noon and remembers interacting with the suspect in the store.

According to Crime Stoppers, all cards in his wallet were cancelled before they could be used.

“If you have information that could identify this person of interest, please contact Kelowna RCMP, or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

Those with information are asked to call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at Crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

