A photo of the suspect. (Crime Stoppers)

A photo of the suspect. (Crime Stoppers)

Suspect sought in alleged wallet theft: Kelowna Crime Stoppers

Wallet allegedly stolen out of a shopping cart, in a store on Banks Road

Crime Stoppers in Kelowna is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a theft.

The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a man’s shopping cart, while the victim was at a store on Banks Road in Kelowna on Jan. 30.

The shopper noticed his wallet was missing around noon and remembers interacting with the suspect in the store.

According to Crime Stoppers, all cards in his wallet were cancelled before they could be used.

“If you have information that could identify this person of interest, please contact Kelowna RCMP, or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

Those with information are asked to call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at Crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

READ MORE: Man reportedly carrying shotgun locks down Kelowna hospital

READ MORE: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Just Posted

A photo of the suspect. (Crime Stoppers)
Suspect sought in alleged wallet theft: Kelowna Crime Stoppers

Wallet allegedly stolen out of a shopping cart, in a store on Banks Road

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

RCMP on scene of KGH, Wednesday night. (Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News)
Man reportedly carrying shotgun locks down Kelowna hospital

RCMP found, arrested the suspect, later determining the ‘shotgun’ was, in fact, a tire iron

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Facebook - Facebook)
Crews work to clear rockfall on Lake Country road

District of Lake Country says geotechnical engineer to assess wall stability

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip The Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestic waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

New weekly cases of COVID-19 went down for most of the North Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Revelstoke, Armstrong alone with a weekly case rise reported from Jan. 24 to 30

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read