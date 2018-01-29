Suspect sought in armed robbery of Kelowna business

The Jan. 26 robbery featured what appeared to be a handgun, say police

Police have released a still from a surveillance camera video of the suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a Pandosy Street business in Kelowna Jan.25.—Image: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say they are continuing to investigate an armed robbery after a man entered a downtown Kelowna business brandishing what appeared to be a hand gun.

On Jan. 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the police responded to a 911 emergency call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the business in the 2600-block of Pandosy Street, said Const. Lesley Smith.

The store employee told officers a man entered the business and demanded money while pointing what appeared to be a black handgun. The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled, heading north on Pandosy Street.

“There were no customers inside the store at the time of the offence and thankfully the employee was unharmed during this brazen robbery” said Smith.

The male suspect was described as wearing a light grey hoodie, a scarf covering his lower face, black pants and black shoes. He was approximately five-feet, six-inches tall and had a slim build. He was carrying a black bag.

Kelowna officers, along with a police dog searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

“RCMP officers were able to collect video surveillance from the neighbouring business and we are sharing still photos of the footage with the public in hopes of identifying this male,” said Smith

“The video shows the male suspect in a light grey hoodie carrying a black bag. The male then covers his face with his scarf and is observed entering into the store where he commits the robbery.”

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by leaving an online tip at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

