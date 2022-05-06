Security camera footage shows a suspect in a Jan. 2022 assault at a Kelowna business. (RCMP/Submitted)

Suspect wanted for assault with a weapon at Kelowna business

Incident happened on Harvey Ave. in January

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a January assault case at a business.

An unknown male entered a business in the 1400-block of Harvey Avenue on Jan. 31, 2022, when a verbal argument broke out between the suspect and an employee. The suspect then assaulted the employee, and threatened them with a knife before leaving the business.

The suspect is described as a while male approximately 50 years old, with a moustache and goatee, wearing a black Rolling Stone tee shirt, green pants, dark boots, a beige jacket and a toque.

Anybody who may have more information on the man or the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, dial Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 911 service restored for Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCrimeKelownaRCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Semi-truck in swamp following vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke
Next story
Go Fish! for kids is back in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

DKA On-Street Services Manager Ron Beahun (L) and DKA Executive Director Mark Burley (R). (V. Kubik/Submitted)
Downtown Kelowna Association named as best in the west

(Photo/Pixabay)
Go Fish! for kids is back in Central Okanagan

Security camera footage shows a suspect in a Jan. 2022 assault at a Kelowna business. (RCMP/Submitted)
Suspect wanted for assault with a weapon at Kelowna business

Kelowna Rockets mascot Rocky and other mascots visit Kelowna General Hospital ahead of the inaugural Okanagan Mascot Games in 2019 (Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets Twitter)
Okanagan Mascot Games coming to West Kelowna