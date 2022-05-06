Suspect wanted for assault with a weapon at Kelowna business

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a January assault case at a business.

An unknown male entered a business in the 1400-block of Harvey Avenue on Jan. 31, 2022, when a verbal argument broke out between the suspect and an employee. The suspect then assaulted the employee, and threatened them with a knife before leaving the business.

The suspect is described as a while male approximately 50 years old, with a moustache and goatee, wearing a black Rolling Stone tee shirt, green pants, dark boots, a beige jacket and a toque.

Anybody who may have more information on the man or the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, dial Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: 911 service restored for Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCrimeKelownaRCMP