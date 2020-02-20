Suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Vernon senior

Police are searching for man behind attempted assault last month

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect of an attempted robbery in Vernon.

A 60-year-old woman had parked her vehicle in the parking lot near 34th Avenue and 34th Street in Vernon on Jan. 28 around 5:30 p.m.

As she was leaving her vehicle, a man grabbed her arm and demanded money. Police say the woman was assaulted but managed to escape injury. The suspect fled north on foot with another man.

“The woman was very fortunate to escape injury and was determined to continue on with her evening. It was only upon reflection did she realize the seriousness of the incident and reported it to police the following day,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“As the investigation is on-going, the woman continues to receive support from the RCMP Victim Services Section; however, the search for the suspect continues.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin, acne-scarred face, thin pointy nose, bad teeth and a low voice.

The suspect was wearing a dark coloured toque with his hair sticking down past his ears, a dark-coloured puffy jacket and a backpack. There is no description of the second man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Const. Kineshanko at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Cyclist hit by semi truck in Vernon

READ MORE: Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP