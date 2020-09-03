RCMP stock photo (Black Press)

Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Motorcyclist being investigated for brush fire near Channel Parkway and Highway 97

A motorcyclist who is the suspected arsonist of a fire near the Channel Parkway yesterday (Sept. 2) has been arrested by Penticton RCMP.

At 8:40 a.m. a Penticton RCMP officer noticed a large plume of smoke rising from an open area near the Channel Parkway and Highway 97.

Approaching the area, the officer noticed a small brush fire as well as a man on a dirt bike nearby.

After the officer activated his lights and siren, the man drove away at a high rate of speed, explain Penticton RCMP in a release Thursday (Sept. 3) morning.

The dirt biker was intercepted by another responding officer a short distance away, and the man was taken into custody.

“The motorcyclist taken into custody faces a charge of flight from police, and is also being investigated for this suspected arson,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

Grandy explained investigators are reaching out to the public for any witnesses, and encourages them to contact the Penticton RCMP, at 250-492-4300.

The fire was successfully extinguished and RCMP say no person or structure was damaged.

