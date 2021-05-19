Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Surrey RCMP have an “eye opening” example for those considering entering the gang lifestyle, after pulling a “drug-filled dialer bag” from the rectum of alleged trafficker.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 14), when officers from the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop with a rental vehicle in the 15200-block of 16 Avenue.

While interacting with the driver, officers observed evidence consistent with drug trafficking, and both the driver and his passenger were arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking, a news release states.

Further investigation led officers to locate multiple cellphones.

“Both men were transported to police cells and during a search of the suspects, a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine was located protruding from the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger,” the release continues.

READ ALSO: Vehicle check leads to ‘significant’ drug bust in Surrey

“When the bag was removed police located 18 rocks of suspected crack cocaine with a total weight of 9.05 grams and 26 spitballs of suspected powder cocaine with total weight of 14.05 grams.”

The two men were released from custody pending further investigation, which includes lab analysis of the suspected drugs. Charges are pending, the release notes.

READ ALSO: Mounties seize drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the incident is an eye-opener to the reality of the gang life.

“There are gang members on social media trying to sell the idea that gang life is a life of wealth, luxury and prestige,” she said.

“The reality is that gang members live in constant fear of getting robbed or murdered by other gang members, or getting arrested by police. This is the reason why they risk their lives by sticking bags of deadly drugs into their rectums.”

Surrey RCMP is committed to shattering the image associated to the gang life-style, but educating youth about the dangerous realities of the gang life style, the release continues.

For more information on Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang presentations visit surreyrcmp.ca

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


Most Read