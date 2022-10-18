A driver from Kamloops collided with several parked cars at the Skaha Ford dealership after losing control of his vehicle while driving north on the Channel Parkway. (Google Street View)

A driver from Kamloops collided with several parked cars at the Skaha Ford dealership after losing control of his vehicle while driving north on the Channel Parkway. (Google Street View)

Suspected drunk driver takes out vehicles, smashes into Penticton car dealership

The 42-year-old driver from Kamloops didn’t have a license or insurance

A suspected impaired driver with no license collided with several parked cars on a Penticton dealership lot after losing control of his vehicle off the Channel Parkway, Monday, Oct. 17.

At 1:30 a.m., a 42-year-old driver from Kamloops ran a red light in his Audi sedan at Green Mountain Road and Highway 97, losing control shortly after, said Penticton RCMP.

Along with colliding with multiple parked cars, the driver also caused significant damage to the Skaha Ford dealership building, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and is facing charges of dangerous operations of a motor vehicle, impaired driving and having no driver’s license and no insurance.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

“With the holiday season approaching, the RCMP wants to remind all drivers to plan for safe rides home by designated drivers,” said Const. James Grandy from the Penticton RCMP. “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

