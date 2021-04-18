A North Okanagan man in his late 20s was flown to hospital by air ambulance Saturday, April 17, shortly after 6:30 p.m. after allegedly crashing on his longboard on a Spallumcheen roadway. (File photo)

Suspected longboard crash in Okanagan sends individual to hospital via air ambulance

Accident involved a North Okanagan man in his late 20s on Otter Lake Road in Spallumcheen

One person was transferred by air ambulance to hospital following a suspected freak longboarding accident in Spallumcheen Saturday evening, April 17.

At around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Otter Lake Road for a report of an injured man on the ground. The man, in his late 20s from the North Okanagan, was believed to be heading south on Otter Lake Road.

“B.C. Ambulance was dispatched to the Armstrong area after receiving a call at around 6:30 p.m.,” said BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Andrea Visscher Sunday, April 18. “One ground ambulance was dispatched as was one air ambulance.

“One patient was transferred to hospital in serious condition via air ambulance.”

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department was also on-scene with Fire Chief Ian Cummings saying the injured person appeared to have crashed while riding his longboard (type of skateboard along the road).

No further details have been released including whether or not the injured man was wearing a helmet.

