Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Okanagan

The opioid crisis is striking hard in the Okanagan.

According to statistics from B.C. Emergency Health Services, their ambulance paramedics were dispatched to 322 suspected overdose and poisoning calls in Vernon last year, up from 170 in 2016, for an increase of 89 per cent.

By comparison, Kelowna numbers increased to 1,040 from 785 for an increase of 32 per cent, Penticton saw numbers go to 220 from 157 for a 40 per cent increase and the province as a whole saw 23,441 calls for an increase of 21.6 per cent.

BCEHS officials won’t speculate as to why Vernon numbers spiked higher than other statistics in other Okanagan cities.

“We come whenever we’re called and don’t ask questions as to where and why,” said Fatima Siddiqui, communications officer with BCEHS.

According to the BC Coroners Service, the Okanagan region as a whole saw 151 illicit drug overdose deaths in 2017, up from 77 in 2016. Fentanyl was detected in 128 of those 151 illicit drug overdose deaths.

