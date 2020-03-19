Suspects allegedly smash West Kelowna drug store window to steal electronics

The incident occured on Feb. 19 on Dobbin Road

Police looking for a man and a woman

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly threw a cinderblock through a drug store window in West Kelowna.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Dobbin Road about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 for reports of a break and enter.

When police arrived they discovered the suspects broke into the store, went directly to the electronics department where they smashed display cases and loaded up two grey plastic bins with various electronics.

The suspects were dressed in black, were wearing gloves and had their faces covers.

According to police the suspects are a man and a woman, who both wore a jacket with a triangle logo on the sleeve.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

Police