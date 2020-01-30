Suspects involved in armed robbery in Kelowna still at large

Two men entered an adult store on Jan. 25 and fled with a cash register

The Kelowna RCMP responded to an armed robbery at an adult store located on the 2400 block of Highway 97 North on Saturday.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, two men wearing dark clothing with covered faces entered the store, flashed a handgun, demanded cash and fled the store with the cash drawer in hand.

The two men are described as being around five-foot-eight with darker skin. The man carrying the handgun had an eyebrow ring.

If you have any information on this robbery, please contact Kelowna RCMP GIS or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

READ MORE: Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97 near Oyama

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.