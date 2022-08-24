Suspects sought for multiple break-and-enters at Lake Country complexes

Lake Country RCMP searching for suspects in series of break and enters (Crime Stoppers)

The suspect stole bikes, paddleboards, and other items from storage lockers

Lake Country RCMP is hoping someone recognizes the two suspects wanted in a series of underground garage break-and-enters.

Between Aug. 1-10, police say three complexes on Bottom Wood Lake Road, Woodsdale Road and Stillwater Way were accessed illegally.

Bikes, paddleboards, and a new inflatable floating island were among the items stolen from storage lockers.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects is asked to call Lake Country RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

