RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

A suspended B.C. RCMP officer has been charged with a laundry list of sex offences dating back a decade.

The Ottawa Police Service announced 34 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault against Andrew Seangio, 35, on Thursday (July 16). The charges are connected to alleged incidents involving six woman known to him and are believed to have occurred between 2011 and 2018 while he was living in the city.

Seangio was charged in March by Vancouver police in connection to a string of sexual offences near an all-girls school last year. Shortly after those charges were laid, Seangio was suspended by the RCMP.

Police say Seangio turned himself into police Thursday morning.

Investigators believe there may be further victims and are asking anyone with information to contact their Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit tipline at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

Just Posted

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scams have been reported in Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kamloops and the North Okanagan

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Charge stayed against Lake Country man accused of killing his wife

Lambertus Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife Arlene

Missing Alberta woman may be in Kelowna area: RCMP

Ashley Collins has been missing since June 16, 2020

Kelowna RCMP investigate shots fired on Pandosy Street

Officers immediately flooded the area but the suspect was not located

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Teacher, soldier and emergency planner fondly remember by Shuswap residents

Kilby climbed the ranks in the Canadian Forces before coordinating wildfire evacuation in Salmon Arm

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Elderly Princeton man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

Sentencing expected in the fall

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen continues with online meetings

Larger venue needed before public can be included in-person at board meetings

Most Read