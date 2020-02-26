Suspicious fire destroys compactor at Kelowna retail business

Two fire engines responded to the blaze on Baron Road about 11 p.m. Tuesday night

A suspicious fire engulfed a recycling cardboard compactor at a retail business on Baron Road in Kelowna, Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

Two engines with nine personnel from the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Baron Road about 11 p.m.

The first engine on the scene reported visible smoke coming from the exterior of the compactor where it connected to the building. Fire crews then entered from the back of the store and were met with heavy smoke.

Crews quickly located and extinguished the fire. There was no structural damage to the building and the fire was contained to the compactor.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

