Suspicious fire in West Kelowna

A fire that was of suspicious origin was started and was put out quickly

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a second in the area of Bering and Carrington roads Wednesday.

“The first arriving Engine made a quick knock down of a rank 2 ground fire, and subsequent arriving crews assisted in building a hand guard and mopping up the fire perimeter.

READ MORE: FIRE FOUND BY PASSING POLICE OFFICER

“Investigators are deeming this fire suspicious in nature, a witness said that they saw someone in the area but crews did not locate anyone. If anyone has any information please contact RCMP.”

It was the second fire crews had to douse within a matter of hours, although the first was not considered suspicious. West Kelowna responded with 18 personnel from Westbank, Glenrosa, and Lakeview Heights fire halls.

