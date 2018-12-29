Suspicious fire in portable potty put out by snow plow

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire that happened this morning

A minor fire that put out this morning by the Kelowna Fire Department has been deemed suspicious.

At approximately 5:28 a.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire in an alley in the 700 block of Wardlaw Avenue.

The first arriving unit found a plastic construction outhouse on fire in the alley and fire crews reported that the fire had been partially extinguished by a snow plow by plowing snow over the fire, according to the fire department in a news release.

Kelowna Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire completely and assisted RCMP in determining a cause for the fire. This incident is still under investigation by RCMP but has been deemed suspicious in nature.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, one rescue vehicle, a command unit and a safety vehicle along with 14 personnel.

