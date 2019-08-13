Police were on scene after a suspicious item was found in the area of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road in Kelowna on Aug. 13, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Enterprise Way re-opened after report of found explosive device confirmed false

People in buildings on Enterprise Way, between Leckie Road and Hunter, told to leave area

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

RCMP have cleared the area as safe after an incident on Enterprise Way.

An employee discovered what they thought to be a pipe-bomb in a parked vehicle along Enterprise Way.

“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads and businesses in the area were evacuated,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP. “Members of the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service were placed on standby to assist if required.”

Officers of the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and Police Dog Service assisted in the investigation and they have confirmed that the device located is not an explosive and is not a threat to the area.

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Section have been called in on an apparent bomb threat.

People are being let back into the buildings that were evacuated and the roads have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:06 a.m.

Buildings are being evacuated in Kelowna after a suspicious item was found at a car dealership.

People in the area between Leckie Road and Hunter on Enterprise Way, including staff at the Kelowna Capital News, are being told to leave after employees at the Chrysler dealership found a suspicious item in one of their trade-in vehicles.

RCMP say it’s a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 2400 block of Enterprise Way, and that the area has been shut down until further notice. The public is asked to stay away.

“This is an unfolding situation and details are minimal. More information will be made known as it learned as is appropriate,” police said.

Reporter Michael Rodriguez on scene:

