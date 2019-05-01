Suspicious motorist in Lake Country prompts RCMP warning

Lake Country RCMP are reminding residents to stay vigilant after two separate occasions of a suspicious man offering rides to young women in the area.

RCMP received two reports of the alleged actions in the last 24 hours.

In both cases, the unknown male motorist drove away, after the teens did the right thing and blatantly turned down the man’s offer, and then reported the encounter to the RCMP,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: Assault on elderly West Kelowna woman now attempted murder charge

Both incidents are said to have occured around 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The adult man is described being in his late 40s, greying blonde hair, and driving an older model, blue, four-door sedan.

“We would like to remind parents to continue to have those discussions with their children about suspicious activities and stranger danger and to report any incidents immediately,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: Man who allegedly caused fatal car crash on Coquihalla to plead guilty

Witnesses or anyone with additional information can contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.