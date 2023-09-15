Black Press file

Black Press file

Suspicious occurrence at Kelowna bus stop has RCMP asking questions

RCMP were called to McCurdy Road at Craig Road on Sept.13

A disturbance at a bus stop on McCurdy Road at Craig Road on Sept.13, has Kelowna RCMP requesting the public’s assistance.

The suspicious occurrence took place between 7:50 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident involved at least two men who arrived in the area driving a smaller black car, similar to a Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic. Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who was in the area with dash cam footage of this time, or anyone with information on this incident to please contact the police at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54966.

Or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: ‘Incidents of this nature are rare’: BC Transit on attack of Sikh teenager in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeKelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. dog owner warns of fentanyl dangers after dog poisoned on walk
Next story
Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur on school sign

Just Posted

Black Press file
Suspicious occurrence at Kelowna bus stop has RCMP asking questions

Jeremy Lugowy and Heater Van der Gaag with the United Way and developer Johannes van Leenen. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
This campaign is a bold step towards supporting fire relief efforts in the Kelowna community

Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for Westside Road residents

A black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency. (RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of wayward wallet