RCMP have determined that the suspicious occurrence in Oliver yesterday was not criminal in nature. (File)

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

RCMP say that a suspicious occurrence in Oliver yesterday involving a man approaching children, was not criminal in nature.

Police announced this morning they identified the individual and the vehicle involved in the suspicious occurrence.

Police say they are satisfied through discussions with all those involved that the man’s intentions were not criminal in nature.

“Oliver RCMP would like to thank the man for his courage to come forward and help set the minds of parents in the community at ease”, said RCMP Sgt Jason Bayda in a news release. “RCMP also wish to commend the children for their courage to do the right thing and the complainant for reporting the circumstances to police”.

On Wednesday police received a report of a suspicious occurrence where a man approached three young children waiting for a bus, asking them if they would like to see his puppy. SenPokChin School also sent out a statement warning parents of the occurrence.

It happened on Harmony Crescent and RCMP canvassed the neighbourhood to try and locate anyone who had seen the man.

READ MORE: Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson
Next story
Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Just Posted

Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

Kelowna snapped a five-game losing streak with a Wednesday night win over Tri-City

Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

Warriors clinch playoff spot as final stretch of season concludes

West Kelowna fell 6-2 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the 5th last game of the season Wednesday

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

Most Read