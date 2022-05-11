Suspicious structure fire on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fire department started to receive calls at 6:30 a.m.

A small structure fire broke out Wednesday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 97.

The Kelowna Fire Department received calls around 6:30 a.m. about visible smoke and flames from the building. On arrival, they reported moderate smoke along two sides of the building.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire, located in the washroom. The washroom was the centre of the building structure.

The building was empty at the time but evidence indictated that the building had been used for shelter.

The cause is still unknown but suspicious in nature. Kelowna Fire will stay on site as they continue to investigate the cause and all information has been passed to the RCMP.

Traffic on Highway 97 is not affected.

READ MORE: Okanagan charity in desperate needs donations as demand goes up

READ MORE: ‘Get a helicopter’: beating the West Kelowna-Kelowna commute

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireKelowna