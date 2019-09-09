A truck fire on Old Kamloops Road early Sunday morning is deemed suspicious as BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived to find no one on scene. (BX Swan Lake Fire Department)

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

RCMP are investigating a suspicious truck fire from early Sunday morning.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 8000-block of Old Kamloops Road.

“There was a fully engulfed a 3/4 tonne Sierra 4×4 with nobody around,” said fire chief Bill Wacey.

The truck, believed to be a newer model 2012-2014, was parked on the side of the road and destroyed.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Lumby couple’s home

READ MORE: Neighbours finally get answers about mysterious truck fire

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A truck fire on Old Kamloops Road early Sunday morning is deemed suspicious as BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived to find no one on scene. (BX Swan Lake Fire Department)

Previous story
Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Just Posted

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna

The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

Kelowna UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras wins by TKO in Abu Dhabi

The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

Brain surgery for Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s on the way

After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation

Most Read