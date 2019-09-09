Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around
Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29
RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading
North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun
The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road
The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi
An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera
Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992
Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta
CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020
About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected
Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas
After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation
So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths
Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations
The city aims to improve downtown parking with a two-year plan, it says
North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before
Visit the Tire Stewardship BC team Sept. 14 at Kelowna’s Okanagan College campus
Planning for your kids’ higher education isn’t always top of mind. It…