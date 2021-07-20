Suspicious truck fire spreads near Vernon

Nearby home spared from blaze, which RCMP are investigating

A truck fire came dangerously close to a home on Okanagan Landing Road Monday morning before firefighters doused the blaze. (BX Dobs photo)

A truck fire burning dangerously close to a home was doused early Monday morning.

The blaze was sparked near the Vernon Yacht Club shortly after 7 a.m. July 19 in the 7800 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

The truck was fully involved and starting to spread to an adjacent fence when Vernon Fire Rescue arrived.

Mayor Victor Cumming said the blaze was suspicious: “somebody torched his truck.”

The vehicle sustained damage to the interior as a result of the fire. Police believe the cause of the fire is suspicious and the incident is currently under investigation.

“Thanks to the fire department who had it out before it spread to the hedge, fence and home,” Cumming said.

