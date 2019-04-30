Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

On Monday, April 29th, just before 10 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report from a citizen for what they believed to be suspicious activity, where two occupants, were fast asleep inside of a vehicle parked in the area of 2900 Lardeau Way in Vernon.

Front line officers attended to the location where they located the vehicle and its occupants inside. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen approximately a month prior as well as evidence to support alleged drug trafficking. Both occupants of the vehicle, a male and female, were apprehended without incident.

“Having a keen sense of awareness of your area and surroundings is key to keeping yourself and your community safe,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “This concerned citizen was aware enough to know that that vehicle and its occupants did not belong in that area and did the right thing by calling police. When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

The male remains in custody and the female was released with a future court date. Both face possible charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

