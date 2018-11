Kelowna’s evening commute was stalled on Richter Street due to a collision

A two vehicle collision caused some serious damage to the hood of an SUV, on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Richter near K.L.O. Road.

It appears a grey SUV collided with the back of a large pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was tended to by BC Ambulance.

Traffic was slow going around the area during the evening commute.

