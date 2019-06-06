SUV flips following collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The two vehicle collision is causing traffic congestion on Highway 97

A two vehicle caused an SUV to flip onto its roof on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

A lane on both the north and south side of Highway 97 near Horizon Drive had to be closed while emergency crews were on scene.

Several occupants were taken to hospital, via ambulance. It’s unclear what caused the truck and the SUV to collide just before 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Traffic is backed up in both directions along Highway 97.

More to come.

READ MORE: Oil spill slows traffic on Hollywood and Springfield in Kelowna

READ MORE: Windshield smashed by boulder in Rutland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.