SUV flips following collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The two vehicle collision is causing traffic congestion on Highway 97

A two vehicle caused an SUV to flip onto its roof on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

A lane on both the north and south side of Highway 97 near Horizon Drive had to be closed while emergency crews were on scene.

Several occupants were taken to hospital, via ambulance. It’s unclear what caused the truck and the SUV to collide just before 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Traffic is backed up in both directions along Highway 97.

More to come.

READ MORE: Oil spill slows traffic on Hollywood and Springfield in Kelowna

READ MORE: Windshield smashed by boulder in Rutland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna dog is okay after possible food poisoning scare

Just Posted

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

South Rutland Elementary PAC postpones fundraiser event

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the PAC has had to reschedule the festival for June 14

Canadian millennials buy more than recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Windshield smashed by boulder in Rutland

A similar incident happened only a few blocks away

Oil spill slows traffic on Hollywood and Springfield in Kelowna

Garbage truck spills oil on roads, traffic is being rerouted

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

One permit, issued in March, worth more than all others issues so far this year

Homeless carts cause frustration in Okanagan

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Most Read